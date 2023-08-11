Stewart’s Reviving Ice Cream Flavor Honoring Legendary Saratoga Racehorse

It's time for ice cream fans to "saddle up" and indulge in Stewart's "Funny Cide Pride" -- a 20-year-old recipe that's being brought back to honor the recently deceased Kentucky Derby legend, Funny Cide.

Funny Cide Pride is a sweet nod to the amazing racehorse, Funny Cide, and a flavor that was a big hit among his fans 20 years ago. He was such a huge part of our local racing community, and this ice cream celebrates the cherished memories he created with a taste that brings back all the pride and joy we felt back then. - Stewart's Shops President Gary Dake

If you missed "Funny Cide Pride" the first time around, it's a decadent butter pecan-based ice cream with fudge chunks, fudge swirls, and a generous scattering of pecans. It will be available in select shops around the Saratoga County region, as well as Siro's, the restaurant located on the grounds of the Saratoga Racetrack.

KENTUCKY DERBY'S FIRST NEW YORK-BORN WINNER

Funny Cide was born and bred in Saratoga Springs, New York, not far from the illustrious Saratoga Racetrack. Along with his jockey Jose A. Santos, Funny Cide captured both the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes titles in 2003.

After his historic wins, Funny Cide rose to heroic status in his home state, and the Saratoga region proudly touted his name and image. Stewart's Shops released the original run of "Funny Cide Pride" in July 2003.

Funny Cide retired in 2007 and lived out the remainder of his life at Kentucky Horse Park. He passed away in July 2023 at the age of 23.

Funny Cide fans will certainly want to "jockey up" to the ice cream counter to try this limited edition flavor while supplies last!

