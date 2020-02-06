Shamrock Shake Lovers: McDonald’s Minty Treat Is Back on February 19th

And not only is it coming back, but it's also bringing a scrumptious friend this year.

Believe it or not, the Shamrock Shake is celebrating its 50th anniversary as a St. Patrick's Day staple at McDonald's restaurants. It was created in 1967 by a local franchise owner in Connecticut and was sold nationally starting in 1970.

This year, in honor of its birthday, McDonald's is also releasing a sidekick - the Shamrock McFlurry. It's basically a thicker Shamrock Shake with Oreo pieces spread throughout.

Both of these yummy, green concoctions will be available starting on February 19th, which gives you a little less than a month to enjoy them before St. Paddy's season is over. Get it get it, folks. I know that I will!