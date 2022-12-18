A Top Convenience Store In Country! See How Much You Know About Stewart’s?
In 2019 Stewart's Shops were voted one of the BEST convenience stores in the country! Made it all the way to #3! Here in New York State many consider Stewart's to be #1. Is it the ice cream or the coffee? What is it about Stewart's that is a New York State passion?
See how many of the following trivia questions you can answer correctly, without looking it up.
10 Trivia Questions about Stewart's Shops. Answers below.
1. In 2022 a certain flavor of Stewart's Ice Cream was voted #1 at the World Dairy Expo! Which one was it?
- Adirondack Bear Paw
- Peanut Butter Pandemonium
- Crumbs Along the Mohawk
2. Stewart's Shops are located in which states outside of New York?
- Vermont
- Massachusetts
- Connecticut
3. Which Stewart's Shop is currently the chain's biggest location?
- Ballston Spa - Route 50
- Poughkeepsie - Albany Post Road
- Port Henry - South Main Street
4. Who is the 'Stewart' in Stewart's Shops?
- Don Stewart
- Stew Leonard
- Stewart Donaldson
5. Which year did Stewart's start offering self-serve coffee?
- 1970
- 1975
- 1980
6. Which year did Stewart's open it's first store?
- 1966
- 1945
- 1927
7. Which state supplies Stewart's Shops with milk?
- New York
- Vermont
- Massachusetts
8. How many people are employed by Stewart's Shops?
- Less than 2,000
- More than 10,000
- At least 4,500
9. How many Stewart's Shop locations are there?
- 350+
- 550+
- 750+
10. Which town is the Stewart's Shops headquarters located in?
- Glens Falls, NY
- Ballston Spa, NY
- Schenectady, NY
Let's see how you did! Here are the answers!