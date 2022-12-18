A Top Convenience Store In Country! See How Much You Know About Stewart&#8217;s?

A Top Convenience Store In Country! See How Much You Know About Stewart’s?

Stewart's Shops via Google Maps

In 2019 Stewart's Shops were voted one of the BEST convenience stores in the country! Made it all the way to #3! Here in New York State many consider Stewart's to be #1. Is it the ice cream or the coffee? What is it about Stewart's that is a New York State passion?

See how many of the following trivia questions you can answer correctly, without looking it up.

10 Trivia Questions about Stewart's Shops. Answers below.

1. In 2022 a certain flavor of Stewart's Ice Cream was voted #1 at the World Dairy Expo! Which one was it?

  • Adirondack Bear Paw
  • Peanut Butter Pandemonium
  • Crumbs Along the Mohawk

2. Stewart's Shops are located in which states outside of New York?

  • Vermont
  • Massachusetts
  • Connecticut
Lainie Rae
3. Which Stewart's Shop is currently the chain's biggest location?

  • Ballston Spa - Route 50
  • Poughkeepsie - Albany Post Road
  • Port Henry - South Main Street

4. Who is the 'Stewart' in Stewart's Shops?

  • Don Stewart
  • Stew Leonard
  • Stewart Donaldson
Stewart's Shops
5. Which year did Stewart's start offering self-serve coffee?

  • 1970
  • 1975
  • 1980

6. Which year did Stewart's open it's first store?

  • 1966
  • 1945
  • 1927
Stewart's Shops
7. Which state supplies Stewart's Shops with milk?

  • New York
  • Vermont
  • Massachusetts

8. How many people are employed by Stewart's Shops?

  • Less than 2,000
  • More than 10,000
  • At least 4,500
Stewart's Shops
9. How many Stewart's Shop locations are there?

  • 350+
  • 550+
  • 750+

10. Which town is the Stewart's Shops headquarters located in?

  • Glens Falls, NY
  • Ballston Spa, NY
  • Schenectady, NY
Canva/NYS Parks
Let's see how you did! Here are the answers!

  1. Peanut Butter Pandemonium
  2. Vermont
  3. Port Henry, NY
  4. Don Stewart
  5. 1980
  6. 1945
  7. New York
  8. 4,500
  9. 350+
  10. Ballston Spa, NY

