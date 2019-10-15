If You Have An Old Roku, Netflix Won’t Work

If you are using an older model Roku streaming device to watch Netflix on your TV, soon the app won't work on that device.

WGRZ reports, "Those most at risk of losing Netflix without an upgrade are reportedly those whose TVs require composite or component RCA-type inputs. So in addition to upgrading their Roku devices, some users may need to get an HDMI-capable TV."

As of December 1, you'll know whether or not your Roku can handle Netflix's next update. According to the site CordCutters, "if your Netflix app doesn't support autoplay next, then your Roku device will be losing access."