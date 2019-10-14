Metallica have announced they will headline all five of Danny Wimmer Presents' major hard rock festivals in 2020, playing special sets at each event, and what better way to celebrate than by revisiting our ranking of all of their songs.

These events will be the only chance to see Metallica at a U.S. festival in 2020

Metallica are the biggest heavy metal band of all time, and one of the best. Even their lesser albums have some great moments (and, conversely, some of their great albums occasionally have a clunker).

Here, we take a deep dive into the band's discography. We included every song on every studio album; we also ranked the songs from the Beyond Magnetic EP, as well as the "Lords of Summer" single, the then-new songs included on S&M and "I Disappear." We didn't include any of their covers, nor any of their songs from their collaboration with Lou Reed, Lulu.