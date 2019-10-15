Nominees for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's Class of 2020 have been announced. The list is capped by the Doobie Brothers, Judas Priest and Soundgarden.

Neither the Doobies nor Soundgarden have ever appeared on a Rock Hall ballot. Judas Priest earned a first-time nomination in 2018, but got passed over. They didn't make the ballot the next year, reportedly because of low voting scores on the fan ballot.

"I wish we had been in a long time ago," Doobie Brothers frontman Tom Johnston told the Cincinnati Enquirer. "Our band has definitely been around long enough, made enough noise hit-wise, given a lot of people a lot of pleasure and is still out doing it. I don’t know what else would be required. I think those are the requirements."

Also nominated for 2020: , Motorhead, Pat Benatar, Dave Matthews Band, Depeche Mode, MC5, Nine Inch Nails, Todd Rundgren, T. Rex and Thin Lizzy, along with Whitney Houston, Kraftwerk, the Notorious B.I.G. and Rufus featuring Chaka Khan. Motorhead, Matthews, T. Rex and Thin Lizzy are also making their first ballot appearances.

The 35th annual induction ceremony will be held May 2, 2020 at Public Auditorium in Cleveland, Ohio. Fans can cast their vote for this new slate of inductees via Google, at Rockhall.com, or at the museum. To vote with Google, search "Rock Hall Fan Vote" or any nominee name plus "vote" to cast a ballot.

Fan votes will be accepted from today through 11:59 p.m. EST on Jan. 10. The top five artists, as selected by the public, make up a fans' ballot that will be tallied along with the others. The rest of the ballots are sent to a group of international voters made up of more than 1,000 artists, historians and members of the music industry.

Inductees will be announced in January 2020. To be eligible for nomination, acts must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination.