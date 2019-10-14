New Law Would Make DUIs Easier to Get in New York State

A New York-based organization called Remove Intoxicated Drivers (or RID) is concerned about the high numbers of vehicular deaths caused by drunk drivers, and is intent on reducing the numbers.

RID is planning to submit a bill in New York State with that goal in mind. Pointing to the success in the state of Utah, which amended its definition of DUI back in 2017 and saw a reduction in crashes and deaths, RID wants the same bill applied to New York State motorists. The bill would seek the following:

Lower the legal blood alcohol concentration (BAC) limit from 0.08 to 0.05

Lower the aggravated BAC limit from 0.18 to 0.12

Penalties are more severe for convictions involving "aggravated" levels of BAC. Measurement of BAC levels is based on a number of factors, including a person's weight, metabolic rate, and how much food is in their stomach.

In case you're wondering how many drinks would produce illegal BAC limits under the new law: The general rule is that two standard drinks in the first hour will raise your BAC to 0.05%, and one cocktail per hour thereafter would maintain that level.

Remove Intoxicated Drivers has been serving the community since it was founded in Schenectady in 1978 by Doris Aiken, who recently passed away at the age of 90.