Where can you get the best ribs in the Empire state? From two brothers in Bouckville according to the Food Network.

Ray Brother's BBQ made the Food Network's "Best Ribs in Every State," that they say are worth waiting for.

A wait of at least 45 minutes is the norm at Ray Brothers BBQ, but no fret, the bar is a great place to kill time with friends. Opened, as the name might imply, by brothers Tucker and Colin Ray, the restaurant serves an array of meat slow-cooked over local wood for periods of 5 to 14 hours at a time, giving it a delicious, smoky flavor. Order the quarter rack or RBQ'd Ribs, pick two sides and choose the perfect sauce. Bomb sauce and Carolina gold come highly recommended.

The honor has left the Ray brothers speechless. "It feels so incredibly surreal to have our very own restaurant mentioned on the most popular food channel on television."

Ray Brothers BBQ opened in 2014 on Route 20 in Bouckville, New York. In addition to the first come, first serve food that sells out daily, outdoor shows are held at the Amphitheater from May through September. Catering is also available. Get more details and check out the menu at raybrothersbbq.com.