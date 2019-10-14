Utica Comets Home Opener A Sellout

The Utica Comets first home game of the season is sold out.

The Comets will host the Syracuse Crunch on Wednesday at 7:00 at the Adirondack Bank Center.

There are still tickets available for Friday night's game versus Rochester and Saturday's contest against Charlotte at empiretix.com.

The Comets are off to a 2-0 start after opening the season with road wins over Binghamton and Wilkes-Barre Scranton.

Meanwhile, The Vancouver Canucks have recalled goaltender Zane McIntyre from the Comets.

McIntyre has started both games for Utica this season, going 2-0-0 with a 2.92 goals-against average and .903 save percentage.

Defenseman Mitch Eliot was also returned from his loan to Kalamazoo.