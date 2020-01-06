If Tom Brady Leaves the Patriots, Will He Go West?

The speculation started immediately after the Patriots' Wild Card playoff loss Saturday night. Okay, it actually started well before that loss, but with the 6-time Super Bowl champion entering unrestricted free agency for the first time in his career, a smidgen of speculation is warranted.

Before next season kicks off, Brady will be another year older at 43, and without upgrades made to the offensive side of the ball, you can forget about New England being considered a Super Bowl contender. On top of that, the Patriots' dominance over the AFC East would be in real jeopardy.

Sports Illustrated NFL reporter Jason Hirschhorn joined Big Board Sports on Monday morning with his insight to the Chargers franchise and whether southern California could lure Brady out of New England.