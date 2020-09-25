A Central New York farm offers what has to be the amazing most fall snack of all time: pumpkin funnel cake. You can snag one, just an hour from Utica. It'll be the cherry on the cake of your perfect fall day.

If the State Fair and Halloween got together and had a food baby, it would be this. A funnel cake - but pumpkin. Of course, this is just one of the many delicious foods you can pick up at Tim's Pumpkin Patch in Marietta. They also offer 22 flavors of homemade fudge, apple cider donuts, cookies, pumpkin whoopie pies, pumpkin bread, apple pie, and apple dumplings.

If you visit, you can also stop by Tim's Brew Barn for wine slushees, hard cider, and craft beers.

There's fun for the whole family at Tim's - everything from picking your own pumpkins to their very popular Animal Barn where kids can pet and feed the animals, tractor wagon rides, a corn maze, and a hay bale fort. They even have a fossil dig where you can keep whatever you find.

Tim's Pumpkin Patch is open every day from 9am - 6pm. Admission to the retail areas is free, and for all the other activities, admission is as follows:

Weekends, Adults - $5.00

Children (ages 3-16) $4.00

Weekdays (except Monday Columbus Day) - $3.00 person

Age 2 and under - Free

Are you ready for the perfect fall experience - and a pumpkin funnel cake?