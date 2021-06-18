Iconic New York State Car Dealer, Billy Fuccillo Passes Away

Billy Fuccillo, who ended commercials for his car dealerships with his trademark saying “It’s gonna be Huuuuuugge, has died.

The Times Union in Albany, NY has reported that Fuccillo passed away due to health complications.

Fuccillo had been in declining health for an extended period. Fuccillo Automotive Group, based in Syracuse, is the largest privately owned dealership in the state, and has locations across upstate New York and in Florida.

CNY Central is reporting that Fuccillo died at his Florida home at the age of 64 after a long illness.

"He was bigger than life," Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick said of Fuccillo. "When I was asked years ago to help fund the Syracuse Police Department memorial in downtown Syracuse, Billy was the first guy to help, Fitzpatrick recalled.

The Syracuse Auto Dealers Association announced Fuccillo's death this morning in an email to members.

Fuccillo had dealerships across Upstate New York and Florida.

"Fuccillo and his son, Billy Fuccillo Jr., owned several dealerships in Upstate New York. In January of this year, five of the locations in Syracuse and Rochester were sold off to a different dealership."

He was born on Long Island and came to Syracuse to attend Syracuse University, where he graduated with a degree in marketing in 1978.

Following college, Fuccillo worked at various car dealerships. In 1989, he went out on his own and opened his first dealership

He is survived by his wife, Cindy and son, Billy Fuccillo Jr.

Funeral details have not been released. We will update this story as soon as we learn more.