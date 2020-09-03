Hyundai, Kia Announce Recalls on Over 600 Thousand Vehicles

Are you a Hyundai or Kia owner? If so, your vehicle might be part of the latest recall from the Korean company.

Over 600 thousand vehicles in the United States and Canada have been subject to the recall, covering more than 440,000 Kia Optima midsize sedans from 2013 through 2015 and Kia Sorento SUVs from 2014 and 2015. Also covered are 203,000 Hyundai Santa Fe SUVs from 2013 to 2015.

The brands say brake fluid can leak inside a hydraulic control unit for the anti-lock brakes, which could cause an electrical short that may lead to fires. Even if the vehicle is turned off, the short could cause a fire.

Hyundai said in a statement that there's no need to park vehicles outdoors before the problem is fixed, but if the anti-lock brake warning light comes on, owners should not drive their vehicles and should contact a dealer. The company said you also should disconnect the 12-volt battery by removing the positive cable.

Documents said the company received its first complaint about an engine fire in a 2014 Santa Fe in April of 2018, which was the start of an investigation.

Kia began investigating after getting a complaint of a melted control unit in a 2015 Sorento last February.

Kia's recall will start Oct. 15, while Hyundai's will start Oct. 23. Dealers for both companies will inspect the control units for leaks and replace them if needed at no cost to owners.

These recalls are just part of an ongoing investigation taking place by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

