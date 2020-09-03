Celebrate Going to Back to School with Food Truck Favorites

This year has been full of ups and downs and plenty of stress. The decision on whether or not to send kids back to school amidst recovering from a global pandemic is something most of us never thought we'd have to deal with in our lifetimes.

In light of all the stress and worry, the Town of Marcy is throwing a (socially distanced) bash to help the first week of school feel a little bit "normal."

The town is hosting Food Truck Friday on September 11 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Marcy Town Park on Toby Road. You can swing by with the whole family and pick up delicious dinner from one of six vendors. Polish Road House, The Mac Factor, Brewvey Bites, Gyro Express/Grapevine, 508 Salvage BBQ and Big Papi's Coquito Iceys will be at the park, serving up meals and treats for families the whole evening.

While the idea is to make the start of the new school year feel a little more normal, the Town of Marcy will still be enforcing health guidelines related to COVID-19. Social distancing will be required at all times and guests must wear masks while in line. Tables will be limited to one family at a time.

There's nothing that brings a community together during a tough time quite like good food. So on September 11, don't plan on cooking. Instead, treat your family to a meal out while supporting local businesses and their food trucks.

Find more information about the Town of Marcy's Food Truck Friday on the event's Facebook page.