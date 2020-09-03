Get an Exclusive Sneak Preview of the Cayo Atrophy Escape Ward in Rome

On a dark road in Rome, stands the 'Atrophy Escape Room' - a one-hour experience that is as much a challenge for your mind as it is a immersive, theatrical horror experience.

We had a chance to get a sneak preview of Cayo Horror Realm's 'Atrophy Escape Room' - and we're so glad we did.

First off, the drive to the building is super creepy - with its overgrown parking lot and abandoned vibe. You enter through a door illuminated by a single red light bulb, and that's where your experience starts. After a nerve-wracking wait in the anteroom, the 'doctor' leads you into the asylum to begin your experience.

Credit: TSM

We can't give away the asylum's secrets, but we can tell you the experience is like being part of a horror movie where you're struggling to stay calm while solving puzzle after puzzle to get back outside. The asylum's 'patients' are so authentic and committed (no pun intended) you will absolutely forget you're watching actors.

When you finally do see the outside of the ward again, you'll be so glad you did.

We can't say enough about the experience. If you're looking for a Halloween adventure, get your friends to the Atrophy Escape Ward and enjoy...if you dare.

If you'd like to challenge yourself, the experience allows groups up to 6 people. Due to COVID restrictions, groups are limited to a minimum of 4 persons and up to 6 total, but you need to be with your own friends.

The Escape Ward is located in Rome, near the water tower, at 530 Harbor Way, and officially opens on September 11. You can pick up tickets HERE.