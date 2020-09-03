Daniel Barden Mudfest Canceled for 2020

For the first time in 8 years, the Daniel Barden Mudfest is being canceled.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and current restrictions on public gatherings in New York, the Daniel Barden Mudfest that was postponed to October has now been cancelled for 2020.

Although this was not an easy decision, we recognize we must prioritize the safety of our participants and volunteers. Daniel Barden Mudfest has always been about finding the light in dark places, and choosing kindness and empathy above all else. Therefore, we believe cancelling is in everyone's best interest at this time.

Unfortunately, preparing for the event before it was postponed to October and eventually cancelled, organizers incurred costs that still need to be covered. They are asking everyone who already signed up for the race to donate their entry fee. Additional donations can be made at Bardenmudfest.org/donate.

If you want a refund email bardenmudfest@gmail.com by October 31st.

Organizers are already preparing for next year. The Daniel Barden Mudfest will be held Saturday, May 1st 2021 in Deansboro.