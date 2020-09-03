Marijuana Plants Confiscated From Public Property After Anonymous Tip

An anonymous tip led to the confiscation of several large marijuana plants in New York.

Environmental Conservation Officers Arp and Palmateer responded to the tip about marijuana growing on Department of Environmental Protection property in the town of Ashland. The ECOs located five large marijuana plants growing on the public property.

The plants were taken to the New York State Police Catskill barracks and turned over to State Police Investigators and logged into evidence.

2020 marks 50 years for DEC and 140 Years for New York's Conservation Police Officers. In 1880, the first eight Game Protectors proudly began serving to protect the natural resources and people of New York State.

"From Montauk Point and Brooklyn to Buffalo, the ECOs patrolling our state are the first line of defense in protecting New York's environment and our natural resources, ensuring that they exist for future generations of New Yorkers," said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. "Our ECOs have worked arduous hours, both deep in our remote wildernesses and in the tight confines of our urban landscapes, for far longer than the 50 years since DEC was created. These officers are critical to achieving DEC's mission to protect and enhance our environment and I am confident they will continue this important mission for the next 50 years and beyond."

If you witness an environmental crime or believe a violation of environmental law occurred, please call the DEC Division of Law Enforcement hotline at 1-844-DEC-ECOS(1-844-332-3267).