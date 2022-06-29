In my personal opinion, Oneida County is one of the best places in New York when it comes to food. Utica, alone, should be considered a food capital of the state. Something new is coming to Verona Beach, and it will make your taste buds holler.

Verona Beach State Park is celebrating their 75th Anniversary and with that have decided to host a "Taste of Oneida County" event for the community to attend and celebrate all of the wonderful things that the county has to offer in terms of food, beverages and fun.

"Our Park will feature local businesses and vendors to showcase their foods, beverages, artwork and handcrafted products. Come celebrate and support our community."

The following will be on site at the Taste of Oneida County event. All of these awesome vendors accept cash and credit, and will have samples along with full menus:

Copper City Brewing

Villa Verona Vineyard

The Beer Wagon

7 Hamlets Brewing

Arizona Tacos

Teddy's Treats

Mangia Macrina's Wood Fired Pizza

Pura Vida Kettle Corn

Scott's Tots

Motley Chew

Savage Eats

Sarita's Food Truck

The Healthy Choice

Brake From the Grind

Squeezers Lemonade

Cowboy BBQ

Doughboy's BBQ

Gary's Restaurant

There will be sample tastings from alcohol vendors, plus full glass beer and wine for sale from alcohol vendors too. Drinks and food in one place? Heck yeah.

There's also some great vendors where you can shop and explore. Kathy's Ceramics will have an area set up for kids to paint, and a complimentary yoga session will be held from 7 PM - 8 PM hosted by Mellow Flow Yoga - bring your own mats.

Lovely Essentials

Lotus Bear Ceramics

Liquid Raynbow Glass

Retro Sorrento

Custom Designs by Deanna

Silver Dove Creations

Daisies Won't Tell Creations

Poplar Creek Farm

Ella's Room Children's Consignment

On Target Maple

Gary's Restaurant

The Splash Pad at Verona Beach will be open for the Taste of Oneida County, so will swimming. Also, Hoover Archery will be on site for some fun. Plus, there's live music from Patrick Young.

You can also bring your dog, so long as they are on a leash.

The Taste of Oneida County, doesn't it sound like a great way to spend a Friday evening? Be sure to RSVP on Facebook if you plan to attend so they can anticipate the appropriate amount of people.

