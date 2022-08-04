Another Classic Bar And Restaurant In Sylvan Beach For Sale

If you've ever dreamed of opening a biker bar here in Central New York and the Mohawk Valley now is the chance.

Willie’s Chop Shop Bar and Restaurant in Sylvan Beach is fully equipped and immediately available for sale with Pavia Real Estate Services. The listing has it for sale at $729,000.00, or to lease at $2,500 a month:

The second floor has four newly renovated 1 bedroom apartments rented on a nightly/weekly basis. Upgrades include roofing and HVAC. Unique propane/wood fired pizza oven and overhead door opens to provide both an indoor and outdoor dining experience. Located in the heart of Sylvan Beach"

If you were to buy it, would you keep with the biker vibe and theme?

When Willie's was open, it had 3 out of 5 stars on Trip Advisor:

Great music and great time. This place is the best in Sylvan for sure. Bikers always know the best place to go. Love the sidewalk seating. Nice staff, great food, clean and awesome."

However, not all the reviews were positive:

Although the price is reasonable and the service was very good, it’s clear you get what you pay for. Ribs were over seasoned and tough, mac and cheese tasted like it came from a box, corn bread was actually mini corn muffins, peach cobbler was canned peaches and cold in the middle."

Again, you could buy or lease this classic bar and turn it into something amazing. The Sylvan Beach area has been going through a lot of updates over the last few years, and this bar could be yours if your wallet is big enough. You can learn more online here.

