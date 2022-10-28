“Hocus Pocus Family Fun” Day in Sylvan Beach

It's time to grab the family and put on your best costumes. The Oneida Lake Arts and Heritage Center in Sylvan Beach is hosting the "Hocus Pocus Family Fun Day" on Saturday. The event lasts from 1 PM to 6 PM and is fun for the entire family.

They have a whole list of fun things to do so there will never be a dull moment while you're there. They have a games room for the kids to go in with plenty of games including:

Pumpkin Tic-Tac-Toe

Spider Race

Tombstone Toss

Graveyard Eyeball Toss

Spider Hat Ring Toss

Mummy Wrap

Creepy Coffin Reach-n-Go

Halloween Wii Dance

Scary Piano

Aside from that, they have plenty of other fun events going on throughout the day like Halloween Song Karaoke, a chorus performance, and a storyteller. At 5 PM, they will have a showing of Hocus Pocus 2.

They will also have an area where you can take your picture for free with the whole family. Make sure to share it with the tag #olahcenter on all of your social media.

There will also be a 50/50 raffle where you have the chance to win either a Family Fall Basket or a "Halloween Dracula Dude." Tickets will be drawn at 5 and winners will be called.

If the kids haven't tuckered you out by the end of it, you still have a chance to have some of your own Halloween fun. Saturday is your last chance to go to "Frightmare Farms Haunted Scream Park" in Palmero, one of the best-haunted Houses in America. You can learn more about it here.

