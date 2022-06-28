Take your first look inside The Cove, a new $35 million vacation rental destination on Oneida Lake with cottages that come with your own personal pontoon boat.

The Cove

The Cove at Sylvan Beach is finally open after being in the works for the past two years. The resort features 70 modern two- and three-bedroom cottages with full eat-in kitchens, gas grills, fire pits, and a number of other amenities including a pontoon boat so guests can enjoy fishing, water sports, and cruising on Oneida Lake.

Credit - Oneida Indian Nation Credit - Oneida Indian Nation loading...

Lake Rentals

A wide variety of rentals are available to explore Oneida Lake and Sylvan Beach by land or water.

● Pontoon, deck, ski, jet, and fishing boats

● Kayaks

● Canoes

● Paddleboards

● Water bikes

● Bicycles

● Fishing equipment

● Water skis

● Tubes

Credit - Oneida Indian Nation Credit - Oneida Indian Nation loading...

Lakeside Pool

Don't feel like leaving the resort or hitting the open water? Sit back, relax and soak up the sun by the pool instead.

TSM TSM loading...

Lakefront Cafe Treats

The Sylvan Beach Supply Co cafe is perfect for a quick bite. Boaters can even dock right in front to grab a sandwich, burger, or snack for lunch or a light dinner. Beat the heat with a variety of ice cream options, including the most elaborate ice cream sundaes and the best milkshakes on the planet.

TSM TSM loading...

Largest Candy Wall

Got a sweet tooth? The Supply Co is home to one of the largest candy walls in Upstate New York with literally a ton (2,000 pounds) of candy, and nearly 80 different varieties.

Credit - Oneida Indian Nation Credit - Oneida Indian Nation loading...

Be First to Book

Guests interested in being among the first to experience Upstate New York’s newest lakeside vacation community can reserve a cottage by calling 877.667.COVE (2683). Learn more at Covesylvanbeach.com.

First Look Inside The Cove in Sylvan Beach Take the first look inside The Cove in Sylvan Beach, the newest vacation destination with a resort like feel in Upstate New York.