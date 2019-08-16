HUGE Recall on Weaver Chicken Patties Sold in CNY

Almost 40 thousand pounds of Weaver Chicken Breast Patties is recalled after customer complaints.

Tyson Foods recalls approximately 39,078 pounds of Weaver brand frozen chicken patty product that may be contaminated with extraneous materials.

The frozen, fully cooked chicken items were produced on January 31, 2019.

26-oz. resealable plastic bags containing “Weaver CHICKEN BREAST PATTIES BREADED CHICKEN BREAST PATTIES WITH RIB MEAT” with a best if used by date of “Jan312020” and lot code 0319PBF0617, 0319PBF0618, 0319PBF0619, 0319PBF0620, 0319PBF0621, 0319PBF0622, 0319PBF0623, or 0319PBF0600 represented on the label.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-13456” printed on the back of the resealable plastic bag. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

fsis.usda.gov

The problem was discovered after the recalling firm notified FSIS of consumer complaints. You are urged not to consume and the recalled products as they should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.