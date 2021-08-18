Hudson Valley Man Wanted For New York Murder On The Run

Officials are asking for help in finding a Hudson Valley man who is on the run after committing an alleged murder.

On July 30, police found 54-year-old Keith Holden laying on his back on a Bronx street with a gunshot wound to his face. Holden was rushed to a New York City hospital but died last week from his injuries.

This week, police released a photo of the alleged killer. The photo is seen above. Police believe 40-year-old Jabal Gordon of Middletown is responsible for the murder.

"WANTED for HOMICIDE: Have you seen Jabal Gordon? On 7/30/21 a 54-year-old man was shot and killed at 1326 East Gun Hill Road in the Bronx. Jamal is wanted in connection to this incident," the NYPD tweeted while sharing a photo of Gordon.

Anyone with information about Gordon's whereabouts can direct message the NYPD on Twitter @NYPDTips or call them at 1-800-577-TIPS.

