New York Bakery Offering Leg Lamp X-Mas Cookie

Oh,fudge! These crumbly cookies are not fragile. They're delicious.

A local bakery has changed the game when it comes to Christmas cookies. If you need something to leave out for Santa or maybe you just want to treat yourself then I might have found the best cookie of the season.

The Cakery in Fishkill is never afraid to jump on a trend or get creative.

The famed Hudson Valley bakery has taken a page out of New York's favorite Christmas movie, A Christmas Movie.

You can go to the store and order your very own leg lamp cookies. You don't need to boast about your major award and show it off in your window you can hide them in a cookie tin.

I doubt your wife will drop them and break these cookies but she might eat them. I know I would.