Nature as we know it today could have all began right here in our back yard,

A huge discovery about our planet's forestry was made recently it's pretty fascinating. It's pretty astonishing to think about how far humans have come during our short term on this earth. Scientists believe we've been here for about 200,000 years. Those same scientists believe that trees have existed for nearly 400 million.

According to the New York Post, researchers recently discovered some fossilized forestry in a quarry near Cairo, New York that could date back roughly 386 million years.

Roots of an extinct tree called Archaeopteris were found.

How cool is it that some of our planet's primitive beginnings could have all began right here in Upstate New York.