How to Score Free Lynyrd Skynyrd Tickets This Week on WOUR

Southern Rock icons Lynyrd Skynyrd are playing Saturday, August 31st, at Saratoga Performing Arts Center. And The Rock of Central New York has your tickets.

96.9 WOUR midday host Dave Coombs on Monday unveiled a game called "Skynyrd or Dinner?" where contestants are given a phrase that either pertains to Lynyrd Skynyrd or is the name of a diner menu item. Skynyrd or Dinner? Get it right, and you're going to the SPAC concert with a friend. The game comes up at random times daily this week between 10:00 AM and 3:00 PM.

Lynyrd Skynyrd formed in the early 70s, weathered a 1977 plane crash that claimed some of its lead members, but the superstar rockers have persevered.

The band from Jacksonville, Florida will be joined at SPAC Saturday night by country legend Hank Williams Jr.