How To Pick the Winning $600(M) Million Powerball Number

Everybody seems to have a theory on how to pick the winning lottery numbers, especially when the jackpot reaches big outcomes like Wednesday's Powerball, which is now over $610 million.

Here's the deal for Wednesday's drawing. The drawing is Wednesday, at 10:59 p.m., and the jackpot is expected to continue to grow through the day. The object of the game is to pick 5 numbers between 1 and 69, and 1 Powerball number between 1 and 26 for $2 per game. You can add the Powerplay option for an additional $1 per game, which upon the drawing could multiply your prize, not including the jackpot, by up to 10 times. The chance of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292.2 million. Just for fun we can offer this comparison: the chance of getting struck by lightning during a given year is a much greater, 1 in 500,000.

So, what's the best way to pick the winning numbers?

Many people have personal number they play every time they play the lottery. They often choose special numbers that include anniversaries, birthdays, etc. Quick Pick is also an option, which allows the lottery to computer generate the 6 numbers randomly for you.

There are also 3rd-party services that can help.

The app Jackpocket is a lottery app available on smartphones that is certified with the NYS Lottery. It allows one to draw from their bank account to buy tickets right over their smart phone and Jackpocket will actually purchase and send you a copy of your ticket. Jackpocket, which is a fairly new service, also allows you to manually pick your numbers, or use Quick Pick. It also saves your history so you can go back and look at previous tickets, and even reorder tickets or set up an autoplay which will play the game for you weekly, or whenever the game is played.

What about assistance that give one an advantage?

I don't believe there's any service that can really give a person the advantage to winning the lottery, but there are plenty of options out their that make the claim they can at least move the odds a little bit in your favor.

Casino.org offers up 8 ways that they claim will help you pick the perfect lottery numbers.

1. Study The Statistics. This method involves looking up previous draws and noting down the balls that get drawn most frequently. ...

2. Use Numerology. Next up, we come onto numerology. ...

3. Use Lucky Numbers. ...

4. Go Random. ...

5. Pick Numbers Over 31. ...

6. Make A Pattern. ...

7. Use A System. ...

8. Leave It To The Machine.

According to Casino, using option 5 and picking numbers over 31 won't increase your chances of winning, but it will increase the chance that you won't have to share the jackpot if you do win. Most people don't pick numbers over 31. Still, keep in mind, every number has the same probability of being selected as the winning number.

Another option is relying on a guy like Richard Lusting from Florida, who's won the lottery there a whopping 7 times. He offers some "useful" tips on selecting numbers and which games to play here, or you can really get a leg up on the system by subscribing to his "very effective" online program.

Can you say Cha Ching?

Good luck everybody. We hope you win the next Powerball jackpot.

