How To Make Fourth of July Bomb Pops Jell-O Shots

These are perfect to serve at your Fourth of July party this year. Inspired by the iconic Bomb Pops, these Jell-O shots will make any summer party more festive.

Here's how to make them:

Ingredients:

1.5c vodka

1 box blue raspberry Jell-O mix

1 box cherry Jell-O mix

1 envelope plain gelatin

1c of milk, divided

3 tablespoons granulated sugar

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1c water

Boil 1 cup of water. Pour Jello-O mix into a medium bowl, add 1/2 cup of water to mix and stir until dissolved. Let cool for 10 minutes, then stir in 1/2 cup of vodka. Prepare the blue and the red Jell-O in separate bowls.

Put 1/4 cup of milk into a bowl, and sprinkle an envelope of plain gelatin over the milk. Bring remaining 3/4 cup of milk to a simmer on the stove, then stir into gelatin until dissolved completely.

Spray shot glasses with cooking spray, spoon in red layer to desired volume, then let set in the refrigerator for 15 min. Then spoon in white layer -- set for about 15 minutes, and finally add in the red layer. Refrigerate for 2 hours before serving.

We used sparkler candles and edible star flakes for a final touch.