How To Hire the Amish for a Project in New York

So you've heard the stories of how quick and efficient the Amish are. Have you ever wondered how to go about hiring them for your build project?

NEW YORK'S AMISH POPULATION

The Amish have a strong presence in the state of New York, with over 50 settlements scattered throughout the state. As a matter of fact, New York ranks fifth among all U.S. states in Amish population, behind only Wisconsin, Indiana, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

There are reportedly five Amish settlements here in the Mohawk Valley. And we've all seen them around at some point, usually at the local farmer's markets. They sometimes make appearances at estate sales or antique shows.

The fact is, Amish people can't just drop what they're doing to come help you with your project. Some Amish communities are simple dairy farms and don't dabble in contracting at all. But the ones that do can often be hired for projects like:

New construction (residential)

New construction (commercial)

Remodels

Masonry

Roofing

Siding

Driveways

Garages

Storage buildings

Barns

For your average modern American in 2022, contacting the Amish seems like an insurmountable obstacle. There are no Amish websites where you can get a quote. And you obviously can't call them. There's no 1-800-AMISH-NOW.

As it turns out, the best way to find out if the Amish can help you is...

It's really just as simple as that. Next time you see them out and about, introduce yourself and ask what kind of work they do. See if your project is something they'd be willing to take on, and see when they might be available.

Everyone agrees: Working with the Amish is fantastic. They're punctual, do what they say they're going to do, and work hard. And you know their craftsmanship is going to be top notch.

Best of luck finding an Amish worker to help build your Amish Paradise!

