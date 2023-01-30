How Many People in New York Applied for Student Loan Forgiveness?
The Biden-Harris administration's student loan forgiveness plan continues to be held up in litigation, but that didn't stop millions of Americans from applying.
A new report from the White House breaks down how many people in each state applied for the one-time $10,000 debt relief plan:
In the less than four weeks that the application was available, 26 million people either applied for debt relief or had already provided sufficient information to the Department of Education (Department) to be deemed eligible for relief. Over 16 million of those borrowers’ applications were fully approved by the Department and sent to loan servicers. However, in November of last year– less than a month after the application was first released – the Department was required to stop accepting applications as a result of lawsuits brought by opponents of the program.
All in all, 1,549,000 New Yorkers applied or were deemed automatically eligible for the debt relief plan. That's the fourth highest total of applicants in the U.S., behind only California, Texas and Florida.
Over 16 million Americans await the Supreme Court's decision on whether or not the student debt forgiveness plan is Constitutional. Exactly when that decision will come is unclear. Justices will reportedly hear oral arguments against the plan at the end of February.
Check out how many people in other states applied for the plan below:
|Alabama
|373,000
|238,000
|Alaska
|38,000
|24,000
|Arizona
|496,000
|314,000
|Arkansas
|222,000
|144,000
|California
|2,315,000
|1,473,000
|Colorado
|471,000
|295,000
|Connecticut
|321,000
|208,000
|Delaware
|81,000
|52,000
|District of Columbia
|72,000
|46,000
|Florida
|1,598,000
|1,047,000
|Georgia
|1,012,000
|642,000
|Hawaii
|74,000
|46,000
|Idaho
|126,000
|79,000
|Illinois
|1,044,000
|679,000
|Indiana
|542,000
|348,000
|Iowa
|264,000
|169,000
|Kansas
|228,000
|143,000
|Kentucky
|362,000
|241,000
|Louisiana
|381,000
|242,000
|Maine
|116,000
|74,000
|Maryland
|522,000
|323,000
|Massachusetts
|593,000
|380,000
|Michigan
|864,000
|566,000
|Minnesota
|507,000
|327,000
|Mississippi
|248,000
|160,000
|Missouri
|484,000
|305,000
|Montana
|75,000
|46,000
|Nebraska
|154,000
|97,000
|Nevada
|198,000
|128,000
|New Hampshire
|121,000
|77,000
|New Jersey
|759,000
|493,000
|New Mexico
|125,000
|77,000
|New York
|1,549,000
|998,000
|North Carolina
|812,000
|522,000
|North Dakota
|53,000
|32,000
|Ohio
|1,079,000
|702,000
|Oklahoma
|270,000
|172,000
|Oregon
|329,000
|211,000
|Pennsylvania
|1,157,000
|743,000
|Puerto Rico
|204,000
|145,000
|Rhode Island
|96,000
|63,000
|South Carolina
|442,000
|282,000
|South Dakota
|73,000
|46,000
|Tennessee
|517,000
|336,000
|Texas
|2,163,000
|1,391,000
|Utah
|191,000
|121,000
|Vermont
|52,000
|33,000
|Virginia
|685,000
|429,000
|Washington
|486,000
|308,000
|West Virginia
|131,000
|85,000
|Wisconsin
|465,000
|302,000
|Wyoming
|30,000
|18,000
|All Other Locations*
|58,000
|33,000
|State Not Identified**
|632,000
|31,000
|Total
|26,260,000
|16,486,000