How Many People in New York Applied for Student Loan Forgiveness?

The Biden-Harris administration's student loan forgiveness plan continues to be held up in litigation, but that didn't stop millions of Americans from applying.

A new report from the White House breaks down how many people in each state applied for the one-time $10,000 debt relief plan:

In the less than four weeks that the application was available, 26 million people either applied for debt relief or had already provided sufficient information to the Department of Education (Department) to be deemed eligible for relief. Over 16 million of those borrowers’ applications were fully approved by the Department and sent to loan servicers. However, in November of last year– less than a month after the application was first released – the Department was required to stop accepting applications as a result of lawsuits brought by opponents of the program.

All in all, 1,549,000 New Yorkers applied or were deemed automatically eligible for the debt relief plan. That's the fourth highest total of applicants in the U.S., behind only California, Texas and Florida.

Over 16 million Americans await the Supreme Court's decision on whether or not the student debt forgiveness plan is Constitutional. Exactly when that decision will come is unclear. Justices will reportedly hear oral arguments against the plan at the end of February.

Check out how many people in other states applied for the plan below:

Alabama 373,000 238,000 Alaska 38,000 24,000 Arizona 496,000 314,000 Arkansas 222,000 144,000 California 2,315,000 1,473,000 Colorado 471,000 295,000 Connecticut 321,000 208,000 Delaware 81,000 52,000 District of Columbia 72,000 46,000 Florida 1,598,000 1,047,000 Georgia 1,012,000 642,000 Hawaii 74,000 46,000 Idaho 126,000 79,000 Illinois 1,044,000 679,000 Indiana 542,000 348,000 Iowa 264,000 169,000 Kansas 228,000 143,000 Kentucky 362,000 241,000 Louisiana 381,000 242,000 Maine 116,000 74,000 Maryland 522,000 323,000 Massachusetts 593,000 380,000 Michigan 864,000 566,000 Minnesota 507,000 327,000 Mississippi 248,000 160,000 Missouri 484,000 305,000 Montana 75,000 46,000 Nebraska 154,000 97,000 Nevada 198,000 128,000 New Hampshire 121,000 77,000 New Jersey 759,000 493,000 New Mexico 125,000 77,000 New York 1,549,000 998,000 North Carolina 812,000 522,000 North Dakota 53,000 32,000 Ohio 1,079,000 702,000 Oklahoma 270,000 172,000 Oregon 329,000 211,000 Pennsylvania 1,157,000 743,000 Puerto Rico 204,000 145,000 Rhode Island 96,000 63,000 South Carolina 442,000 282,000 South Dakota 73,000 46,000 Tennessee 517,000 336,000 Texas 2,163,000 1,391,000 Utah 191,000 121,000 Vermont 52,000 33,000 Virginia 685,000 429,000 Washington 486,000 308,000 West Virginia 131,000 85,000 Wisconsin 465,000 302,000 Wyoming 30,000 18,000 All Other Locations* 58,000 33,000 State Not Identified** 632,000 31,000 Total 26,260,000 16,486,000

