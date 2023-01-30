How Many People in New York Applied for Student Loan Forgiveness?

The Biden-Harris administration's student loan forgiveness plan continues to be held up in litigation, but that didn't stop millions of Americans from applying.

A new report from the White House breaks down how many people in each state applied for the one-time $10,000 debt relief plan:

In the less than four weeks that the application was available, 26 million people either applied for debt relief or had already provided sufficient information to the Department of Education (Department) to be deemed eligible for relief. Over 16 million of those borrowers’ applications were fully approved by the Department and sent to loan servicers. However, in November of last year– less than a month after the application was first released – the Department was required to stop accepting applications as a result of lawsuits brought by opponents of the program.

All in all, 1,549,000 New Yorkers applied or were deemed automatically eligible for the debt relief plan. That's the fourth highest total of applicants in the U.S., behind only California, Texas and Florida.

Over 16 million Americans await the Supreme Court's decision on whether or not the student debt forgiveness plan is Constitutional. Exactly when that decision will come is unclear. Justices will reportedly hear oral arguments against the plan at the end of February.

Check out how many people in other states applied for the plan below:

Alabama373,000238,000
Alaska38,00024,000
Arizona496,000314,000
Arkansas222,000144,000
California2,315,0001,473,000
Colorado471,000295,000
Connecticut321,000208,000
Delaware81,00052,000
District of Columbia72,00046,000
Florida1,598,0001,047,000
Georgia1,012,000642,000
Hawaii74,00046,000
Idaho126,00079,000
Illinois1,044,000679,000
Indiana542,000348,000
Iowa264,000169,000
Kansas228,000143,000
Kentucky362,000241,000
Louisiana381,000242,000
Maine116,00074,000
Maryland522,000323,000
Massachusetts593,000380,000
Michigan864,000566,000
Minnesota507,000327,000
Mississippi248,000160,000
Missouri484,000305,000
Montana75,00046,000
Nebraska154,00097,000
Nevada198,000128,000
New Hampshire121,00077,000
New Jersey759,000493,000
New Mexico125,00077,000
New York1,549,000998,000
North Carolina812,000522,000
North Dakota53,00032,000
Ohio1,079,000702,000
Oklahoma270,000172,000
Oregon329,000211,000
Pennsylvania1,157,000743,000
Puerto Rico204,000145,000
Rhode Island96,00063,000
South Carolina442,000282,000
South Dakota73,00046,000
Tennessee517,000336,000
Texas2,163,0001,391,000
Utah191,000121,000
Vermont52,00033,000
Virginia685,000429,000
Washington486,000308,000
West Virginia131,00085,000
Wisconsin465,000302,000
Wyoming30,00018,000
All Other Locations*58,00033,000
State Not Identified**632,00031,000
Total26,260,00016,486,000

