How Cheesy: The Top 10 Places for Heart Shaped Pizzas in the Utica Area

Valentine's Day is right around the corner. Do you know how you're going to make a good impression for the special day? Here's an idea: pizza.

Honestly, you can never go wrong with a good ol' fashioned pizza pie.

But what's even better than a normal pizza? Places that can make it in the shape of a heart. It's the perfect thing to make someone smile when they're not expecting it.

I remember my first Valentine's Day with my fiancé, I knew getting him a heart shaped pizza was the perfect thing to do. It was simple, but showed I cared (since I know that food is one of the ways to his heart.)

Maybe you're looking to do the same, but you're not exactly sure where to order from, further more what places will even be doing heart shaped pies on Valentine's Day. Here's some good news for you: we have a list.

We took to several food review groups on Facebook to ask not only the question of where to get heart shaped pizza on Valentine's Day - but also what places have the best. Combined in those groups, we were able to compile a list of some of the best based on those reviews.

Keep in mind, these are not the only places offering heart shaped pizzas on Valentine's Day. These are just the places that we were told had some of the best.

Maybe you want it *extra* cheesy, maybe you want to add pepperoni, maybe you want to add some other kinds of fun toppings? All of these places can do that for you.

Here's the list, according to reviews, of the top ten places in the Utica area to get heart shaped pizza. Do you agree with this list? Let us know inside our station app.

Top 10 Places in The Utica Area for Heart Shaped Pizza on Valentine's Day Looking to do something a little "cheesy" this Valentine's Day? How about showing you love that special someone with a heart shaped pizza - that'll leave an impression for sure. Here's the top ten places to get it from, based on reviews, in the Utica area.

