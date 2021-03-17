Clark Mills Family Feeds Community for 75 Years

75 years ago FDR was President, Pinocchio and Fantasia arrived in theaters, Clark Mills, NY celebrated their centennial, and Edward and Leona Meelan began operating the town's grocery store. Today, their son Bob opens the doors at Meelan's Market at the same location as his parents did on March 2, 1946.

The Meelan family's involvement with the business actually dates back 15 years earlier, when Bob's Grandfather and Uncle bought the Mom and Pop grocery store from the Lynch family. Any business standing the test of time for three-quarters of a century has certainly had to adapt with the times.

Bob bought the store from his parents in 1982. With large chain stores dominating the grocery market, he knew it would take something unique to keep the business afloat. Fortunately, he had the talent and the unique idea to make it work. Before taking over the family business, Bob spent 10 years working for a wholesale business learning how to cut beef and hand-make sausage.

Taking the knowledge and adding his own twist on styles, tastes, and flavors; Meelan's Market became the go-to place for the general public, fairs, festivals, and many other establishments. Over the past 39 years Bob became known for his store-made smoked Italian sausage, German style franks, grillers, bologna, and his one of kind pizza-dogs. He also makes his own hams, and if you want one for Easter order early, they are in high demand.

After so many years of waking at 4:30 every morning to make his products, Bob has decided it's time to slow down. While he didn't want to completely retire, he also didn't want to disappoint his loyal customers who have supported the store. While on the family's annual winter vacation in Florida, Bob started the process of talking with supporters. Offering to open a few days a week or close the store, he was met with the resounding answer, please keep making our favorites.

Starting today, Meelan's Market will be open on Thursdays and Fridays from 10 until 6 and Saturdays from 8 until 1. For his customers who buy in bulk and are willing to provide advance notice, Bob is willing to provide products by appointment only on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

On a personal note, this is great news. With apologies to Bob's great selection of steaks, our spring and summer grilling wouldn't be the same without those delicious kielbasa grillers. Meelan's Market is located at 4886 Westmoreland Rd in Clark Mills, phone (315) 853-5001 or learn more on their Facebook page.

