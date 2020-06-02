Ready to head to the drive-in? It's happening right in our backyard - just 10 minutes from Utica - and it's for a good cause.

The drive-in movie is making a comeback, as regular movie theaters are still shuttered under coronavirus restrictions. While there are several drive-in theaters in New York, there are none very close to Utica. Two have popped up near Syracuse, on in Lafayette at Arlington Acres, and another is planned for the Orange Lot at the Syracuse fairgrounds.

Now, Gypsy Films - a recently-founded pop up drive in company, is bringing the idea to Clark Mills, and for a great cause.

Darryl Hogan and his partners started 'Gypsy Films' - a mobile drive-in theater. They plan to partner with the "Brake From the Grind" food truck and "Squeezer's Lemonade" to create a complete movie-going experiencing while maintaining social distancing.

The Clark Mills Volunteer Fireman Field Days was cancelled this year. The event usually raises a lot of money for the Clark Mills Volunteer Fire Department. In an effort to support the department, Gypsy Films will host two showings: 'The Great Outdoors' on June 26th and, a showing of 'Daddy Day Care' on June 27th, both at the Fireman's Field.

Both films will be shown on a 40 foot screen. The event costs $20 per car, and will account for social distancing. If you'd like to purchase tickets, visit the Facebook event pages here: 'The Great Outdoors' and 'Daddy Day Care'. Food and drinks will be available from food trucks.