La Pizzeria Coming To River Road Marcy

Another great local Italian restaurant is coming to Central New York. You'll soon be able to enjoy La Pizzeria on River Road in Marcy.

La Pizzeria is no stranger to Central New York. They currently have a location in Clark Mills at 4865 Clinton street. This location in Clark Mills will continue to operate, and the new location will be added to 9585 River Road in Marcy.

They will offer their menu from Clark Mills at their new location too. They are known for all sorts of Italian classics including Utica Greens, veal, chicken Parmesan, chicken riggies, eggplant dishes, fish fries, shrimp options, and of course pizza and wings. You'll be able to see a full menu below. They offer plenty of delicious dishes.

They are shooting for an open date here in Marcy the week of May 25th - May 29th 2020. You can order for take out orders in Clark Mills currently at 315-381-3239.

Here's some of the current reviews on Facebook:

Sharon Burdick: We just had a fish fry and eggplant sub.....both were very good!....sub roll was very fresh...we will go back. Jackie Brown: we ordered their large cheese pizza and ham cheese wrap and fried calamari appetizer, it was awesome. definitely recommend free delivery too.. owners are very nice. Jamey Jenny: Just ordered their Wednesday special $5 riggies. Actually ordered two. One portion was enough for me. So now I have dinner for tomorrow. Girlfriend ordered the Ravioli that came with a side salad and bread agrees as well. Great food, great price, great portions. Definitely recommend"