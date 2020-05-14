The U.S. Department of Agriculture and Farm Service Agency will handle the distribution of $16 Billion in direct payments to farmers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP). While the program's application process hasn't begun, getting prepared for the process will be key in receiving a timely payment. What you need to know will be detailed in a free webinar today.

As with many government programs, they're not offering a lot of advance notice. The webinar is at 1 pm this afternoon. And preregistration is strongly suggested, which you can do here. Once preregistered, a follow up email will instruct you on how to join the webinar and ask questions.

This webinar will cover the application process and paper work required before the sign up process begins. If you have never participated in a program through the Farm Service Agency, the USDA highly recommends attending the webinar.

The USDA will offer more details about CFAP direct payments soon. In addition CFAP, the agency has other programs which will be offering assistance to farmers who have been impacted by lost demand and short-term oversupply in 2020.

A recording of the webinar and other CFAP information can be found at Famers.gov/CFAP.