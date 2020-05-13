Is Crocheting the Answer to Keeping Murder Hornets Away?

Everyone seems to be scared of so-called "murder hornets," the extra large insects that decapitate bees and have been known to kill humans.

We probably don't have to worry about the murderous variety here in Central New York, but we DO have to contend with the Bald-faced Hornet (Dolichovespula maculata), which is the most common hornet in the Empire State. But, no matter which types of hornets you're dealing with at your house, you can keep them away with crochet.

According to Simplemost.com, a woman in Bethel, Maine pioneered a successful method of dealing with the pesky insects who take up residence on your porch or under the eaves of your house. She knitted a fake hornet's nest and hung it up on her porch. Now...no more hornets--murder or otherwise.

Check out the pic on her Facebook page:

Not every insect expert is buying in, but some do believe hornets are territorial and don't like to build a home within 200 feet of another nest. Maybe this is similar to the issue we encountered recently with the bird living on our front porch.

In any case, if you're having a problem, it's worth a shot. So, why not take a break from making masks and take up a new pastime during the pandemic?