Why You Should Play The Lottery Next Wednesday

I often think about what I would do with one million dollars. Have you given it some thought lately? Life would be different, I think we can all agree on that fact. But what would you do with the money? I know I would want to give some away. It is the superstitious part of me that would want to pay some forward.

The next thing I would do is set my self up so the money doesn't run out. There would also be a column of cash set aside for frivolous spending. And no, I definitely wouldn't go to work everyday. I realize some people do keep their jobs but at my age I am looking for the closest beach with warm sun and a frosty drink. So why should you try to win the lottery next Wednesday? Simple it is National Be A Millionaire day according to the National Days Calendar.

National Be A Millionaire Day is observed on May 20th every year. Unfortunately no one knows exactly how it started but does that real matter. All that matters is we take a moment to become a millionaire. I would also say go to a casino and try your luck there but we aren't quite their yet with the "un-pausing" of New York.

The National Days Calendar offered some more responsible ways to put 7 figures in your back account. I have included them below.

Start a savings account. If you have an existing savings account, review it to make sure you are earning the maximum interest available. Increase the deposits into your savings account.

Review your financial portfolio with a trusted expert.

Review your investments – Look at ways of improving your investments.

Add to your 401K – If you do not have one, start one.

Pay off your credit card.

Review your spending habits. Find ways to “spend less and save more.”

I say do it all including playing the lottery. You want to make sure you are giving yourself every chance you can to end up with $1,000,000 or more.

