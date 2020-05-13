Why You Should Play The Lottery Next Wednesday
I often think about what I would do with one million dollars. Have you given it some thought lately? Life would be different, I think we can all agree on that fact. But what would you do with the money? I know I would want to give some away. It is the superstitious part of me that would want to pay some forward.
The next thing I would do is set my self up so the money doesn't run out. There would also be a column of cash set aside for frivolous spending. And no, I definitely wouldn't go to work everyday. I realize some people do keep their jobs but at my age I am looking for the closest beach with warm sun and a frosty drink. So why should you try to win the lottery next Wednesday? Simple it is National Be A Millionaire day according to the National Days Calendar.
National Be A Millionaire Day is observed on May 20th every year. Unfortunately no one knows exactly how it started but does that real matter. All that matters is we take a moment to become a millionaire. I would also say go to a casino and try your luck there but we aren't quite their yet with the "un-pausing" of New York.
The National Days Calendar offered some more responsible ways to put 7 figures in your back account. I have included them below.
- Start a savings account. If you have an existing savings account, review it to make sure you are earning the maximum interest available. Increase the deposits into your savings account.
- Review your financial portfolio with a trusted expert.
- Review your investments – Look at ways of improving your investments.
- Add to your 401K – If you do not have one, start one.
- Pay off your credit card.
- Review your spending habits. Find ways to “spend less and save more.”
I say do it all including playing the lottery. You want to make sure you are giving yourself every chance you can to end up with $1,000,000 or more.