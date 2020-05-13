Picente Says We Need To Be Cautious With Re-Opening

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente says we need to be cautious when the first phase of re-opening begins on Friday.

Picente says restrictions like social distancing and wearing a mask in public will continue.

There is now have a resource page on the county website to assist Oneida County businesses through the reopening process.

It includes a best practices guide, business reopening toolkit and re-opening checklist. You can find it at ocgov.net/exec/RestartOneidaCounty

Meanwhile, Picente says there have been 13 new positive coronavirus case in Oneida County, bringing the total number to 680.

There are no new deaths to report.

There are new potential public exposures:

On May 6, 2020 an Oneida County resident who has tested positive for COVID-19 was at the Price Chopper located at 1917 Genesee St. in Utica between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.

o Risk to the public is low as the person was wearing a mask. Anyone who was in the store during that time period should monitor themselves for symptoms until May 20 and contact their health care provider if symptoms develop. You do not have to automatically self-quarantine.

On May 9, 2020 an Oneida County resident who has tested positive for COVID-19 was at the Price Chopper located at 4535 Commercial Drive in New Hartford between 11:45 a.m. and 12:45 p.m.

o Risk to the public is low as the person was wearing a mask. Anyone who was in the store during that time period should monitor themselves for symptoms until May 23 and contact their health care provider if symptoms develop. You do not have to automatically self-quarantine.

Upon further investigation, a potential public exposure previously reported as May 8, 2020, has now been determined to have occurred on May 7, 2020. On that day, an Oneida County resident who has tested positive for COVID-19 was at

o Price Chopper, 1790 Black River Boulevard in Rome, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

o Walmart, 5815 Rome-Taberg Road in Rome between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m.

o Cliff’s Local Market, 2007 N. James St. in Rome between 12 p.m. and 12:15 p.m.

o Risk to the public is low as the person was wearing a mask. Anyone who was in the store during that time period should monitor themselves for symptoms until May 21 and contact their health care provider if symptoms develop. You do not have to automatically self-quarantine.