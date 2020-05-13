Saturday, May 16, will be a special day in the skies above our region.

The National Warplane Museum, located in Geneseo (south of Rochester), will be conducting a mission called “Operation Thanks From Above" in honor of first responders, health care professionals and essential workers who've played a key role in the fight against the Coronavirus. According to the museum's Facebook page, two vintage planes will be flying over "key hospitals, Veterans Affairs locations, city centers, parks and other notable venues" in Syracuse and other CNY cities.

The Whiskey 7 (also known as the Douglas C-47) was one of the most important transport planes used by Allied Forces during the D-Day invasion on June 6, 1944 and helped win World War 2. That aircraft, along with the MadMax, will have afternoon flight routes over Oswego, Syracuse, Auburn, and Geneva from roughly 1-3 PM on Saturday.

According to the museum, the Whiskey 7 symbolizes all the characteristics that our brave health care professionals and first responders exhibit every day. The museum's Facebook page has further details.