The 11th annual Deputy Kurt Wyman motorcycle ride and Family Fall Festival will be taking place on Saturday, September 18.

The ride will start at Harley Davidson of Utica on Commercial Drive in New York Mills and end at the Whitesboro Town Park on Gibson Road

Registration for the ride, which begins at 10:00, will take place from 8:00 to 9:30.

The cost is $25 per motorcycle.

The Family Fall Festival will begin at noon following the ride.

The festival will include soccer tournaments featuring Utica City FC, a bouncy house, hay rides, food trucks and more.

There will also be a “Slow Race”, with the slowest bike winning!

Each participant will donate $5 to participate in the slow race. There will be a straight line course set up at the park. The rider that is able to take the longest amount of time to travel between two set points will win half of the proceeds from the slow race. Riders are limited to 2 wheeled motorcycles. Riders can't put their feet down once they start forward motion. Riders must stay within course boundaries.

The Ride honors Oneida County’s Sheriff’s Deputy Kurt Wyman, who was shot and killed during a domestic dispute in July of 2011.

The Kurt Wyman Memorial Park feature a memorial monument and includes multiple sports field as a tribute to Wyman’s love for children and his passion for soccer.

The Sheriff’s Department’s Kurt B Wyman Law Enforcement Building bears his name.

For more information on the ride, visit wymanmemorialpark.org.

