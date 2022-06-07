Tuesday marks the 11th anniversary of the death of Oneida County Sheriff’s Deputy Kurt Wyman.

Deputy Wyman was shot and killed in the line of duty on June 7, 2011.

It was June 7th, 2011 that Oneida County Deputies responded to the scene of a domestic disturbance and standoff in the small Oneida County hamlet of Knoxboro. The negotiations with the individual inside the residence began at around 9PM and lasted until the following day at 2AM. Christian Patterson, who was sentenced to life in prison for killing Wyman, was held up in his garage with a shotgun and when deputies decided to move in. Deputy Wyman approached Patterson in an effort to use a taser on him and Patterson opened fire. Gunfire was exchanged between law enforcement and Patterson and he was eventually struck and taken into custody.

A remembrance ceremony was held Tuesday afternoon at the Kurt B Wyman Law Enforcement Building in Oriskany.

The ceremony included a wreath laying and Honor Guard presentation and remarks from Oneida County Undersheriff Joseph Lisi and Kurt Wyman's father, Brian Wyman.

Community members established the Kurt B. Wyman Park Memorial Park.

The park is used by the community to help ensure Wyman's legacy is kept alive.

Here are some photos of the Remembrance Ceremony:

