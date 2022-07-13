Town of Whitestown New York Breaks Ground At Wyman Park

Some amazing news for park goers in Central New York. Last week, the Town of Whitestown broke ground on a multi-purpose building at Wyman Park.

The park is located on State Route 840 in the town of Whitestown. This building will be used for concessions, offer a restroom area, and will become a storage building too.

Major construction is expected to be completed by the end of this year, 2022, and Town forces will finish remaining work next year. The news comes from Shaun J. Kaleta with Senator Joe Griffo on Facebook.

Wyman Park is named in honor and memory of Oneida County Deputy Sheriff Kurt Wyman, who was tragically killed in the line of duty in 2011. The park already features a large playground and two full-sized multi-purpose fields, with more additions and improvements on the way too. The park is turning into an amazing place for familiesto gather.

I would like to thank the Town Highway Department, Town Recreation Department and Deputy Wyman Foundation, Inc. for their continued efforts and support. I would also like to thank New York State Senator Joe Griffo, who helped secure $200,000 in state funding for the construction of the multi-purpose building."

Deputy Kurt B. Wyman Park Fall Fest

Mark your calendars because on Saturday September 17th 2022, the Kurt B. Wyman Memorial motorcycle ride and annual Fall Fest will take place. As of the time of this article, not a lot of information has been posted just yet, just the date. For additional information, please visit the Kurt Wyman Motorcycle Ride Facebook page or email info@wymanmemorialpark.org.

