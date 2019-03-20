Homeless NY Boy Wins State Chess Championship

There is an 8-year-old boy, who currently lives in a homeless shelter, that has gone on to win the top prize at the New York State Chess Championships.

This amazing boy is named Tanitoluwa Adewumi (he goes by Tani) he claimed the title of New York State Primary Chess Champion for his age divison, which was held March 9th-10th, in Saratoga Springs. WRRV reports that he is also a refugee from Nigeria.

Tani's teach had noticed his aptitude for the game and was able to wave all of the fees involved in not only joining the elementary schools team, but was also able to help with travel expenses, etc.

Tani's next goal is to become the youngest Grandmaster of Chess (the previous youngest Grandmaster was 12 years of age). There is a GoFund me set up to help Tani and his family. The goal was set to 50K, and currently at the time of this story is over $187,000.