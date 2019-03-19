Where to Get Free Ice Cream Cones in CNY on the 1st Day of Spring

Bonomo's and Nicky Doodles locations have led the way this year in Central New York with early ice cream opening days. And The Ice Cream Factory and other ice cream shops can't be far behind.

But, if you're looking for a freebie this week, we've got a deal for you. Spring arrives Wednesday and Dairy Queen is celebrating the Vernal Equinox with free cones. It's your big chance to beat Winter, which has seemed a little longer than normal this year. Here are the DQ locations closest to the Mohawk Valley:

7984 Brewerton Rd, Cicero, NY 13039

413 Chestnut St, Oneonta, NY 13820

1652 Central Ave, Colonie, NY 12205

21182 Salmon Run Mall Loop W, Watertown, NY 13601

Dairy Queen is celebrating Day 1 of Spring by giving you a sweet warm weather treat. Wednesday, March 20th is DQ's Free Cone Day. Simply walk in and get a free, small vanilla cone at participating DQ locations. And the weather may even feel Spring-like, with temps in the 50s. Not exactly hot, but at least your cone won't melt.

Road trip, anyone?