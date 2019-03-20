Catch A 38 Special Concert In Oneonta

Southern rockers 38 Special is headlining a charity benefit for the Oneonta Family YMCA .

The YMCA Mark May Celebrity Golf & Concert fundraising event is Thursday, May 30, 2019. The concert will be held at the 6th Ward Booster Club Field on Scrambling Ave in Oneonta. Tickets are on sale now and range from $20.00 to $225.00 per ticket and also includes a 2 month YMCA membership.

Doors: 5:00pm

Live and Silent Auction starts at 5:30pm

First band: 6:30pm TBA

Second Band: 7:45pm TBA

38 Special: 8:45pm

The Celebrity Golf Tournament will be held at the Leatherstocking Golf Course in Cooperstown NY.

Mark May brings all his friends from his days as a hog for the Washington Redskins, his time as a TV personality on college gameday with ESPN, CBS, TNT, ABC.... back to his hometown. [ Eventbrite ]

Past celebrities include NYG, Sportcenter hosts John Anderson, John Buccigross, Barry Melrose, Neil Everett, Lou Holtz, SU coach Jim Boeheim, and many many NFL, NHL, NBA, MLB, College basketball, players coaches and family.

Why is Mark May fundraising for the Oneonta Family YMCA? Well, Oneonta is his home town. He graduated from Oneonta High School and earned eight varsity letters in football, basketball, and track. Mark was an offensive lineman in the NFL for 13 seasons and best known for his time with the Washington Redskins when they won Super Bowl XVII and XXII, XVII. Mark was also a sports commentator on TNT, CBS and ultimately landed with ESPN for 16 years. [ Wikipedia ]