Utica-area residents have a new healthcare option.

A ribbon cutting and open house was held today at WellNow Urgent Care on North Genesee Street.

WellNow will be open seven days a week from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. to treat non-life threatening injuries and illnesses.

WellNow Urgent Care has 31 locations across New York, including Rome and Oneida.

The Utica facility employs 15 to 20 people.