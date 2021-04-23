Holland Patent Teen Gets His Wish Granted with Make-A-Wish Central New York

Sixteen-year-old Deron Howe, of Holland Patent, has always had a passion for gaming. One of his dreams to be able to build his own computer system came true thanks to Make-A-Wish Central New York

Deron was referred to Make-A-Wish Central New York after being diagnosed with a life-threatening auto-immune disorder that is impacting his liver. Children between the ages of two and a half and 19 diagnosed with a critical illness are eligible to be part of the Make-A-Wish program.

According to his mother, Donna Howe, a transplant is likely in his future, which makes his wish experience that much better. Despite what her son is going through and how much he has been through, he continues to keep a positive attitude.

“This couldn’t have come at a better time,” she said of the wish. “He’s been through so much.”

He and his family took a limousine to Dart Computer Solutions in Syracuse. While there, Deron worked on and gathered all the trimmings for a state-of-the-art gaming experience. His setup now includes a 49-inch dual monitor, light-up keyboard and mouse, headphones with microphone, and a virtual reality headset. Waiting for him at home were some special extras for his room, including a desk, gaming chair, storage organizer, and mini refrigerator. How awesome is that?

Make-A-Wish Central New York is currently working on close to 200 wishes to be granted for area children who are critically ill. Any wishes that require travel are unfortunately still on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic - so they are focusing on children right now that have wishes like technology, summing pools, room makers, things like that.

They're currently in the middle of a month long fundraising campaign "Wish Heroes" with the goal of funding all of the wishes that they have in progress, and ensure that any travel-related wishes can proceed without delay when restrictions are lifted due to the pandemic.

“While the pandemic stopped the world and limited our ability to grant wishes, it didn’t stop children from getting sick,” said Make-A-Wish Central New York President and CEO Diane Kuppermann. “With so many critically ill children waiting for their life-changing wishes throughout our territory, the funds and awareness generated by the Wish Heroes campaign are more important than ever.”

We're so happy for Deron and that his wish was able to come true. If you're interested in helping children get their wishes granted, visit site.wish.org/CNYWishHeroes to donate.

