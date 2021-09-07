An early morning blaze that several fire departments spent 11 hours battling has left two dead.

The fire broke out shortly after 1 AM on Sunday, September 25 on Fraser Road in the Town of Steuben. A number of departments were on scene but "due to the large amount of fire and rapidly deteriorating conditions crews had to conduct exterior operations until the bulk of the fire was knocked down," the Barneveld Fire Department said.

Once the flames were knocked down, crews entered the building where they discovered two victims. A neighbor tried to rescue the two people inside before firefighters arrived, but the flames were too intense. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim's family at this difficult time," Barneveld Fire Department shared.

Firefighters remained on the scene for approximately 11 hours conducting overhaul operations. "A hard-fought house fire with an outcome that no department likes," the Holland Patent Fire Department shared on Facebook.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The names of the victims have not been released.

We'll update the story when more information is released by the New York State Police, fire investigator's office, or the Holland Patent Fire Department.

Flawless Salon & Beauty Bar Devastating Fire