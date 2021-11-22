Help CNY Cheer Team Compete on Biggest Stage at Nationals

A Central New York cheer team received an early Christmas gift - a trip to compete on the biggest stage for a youth cheerleader.

The Lady Knights from the Northern Community Jr Peewee cheer team has earned the right to compete in the Nationals after placing second in the regional round in New Jersey. But they need your help to get there.

Fundraisers have been held throughout the community to help raise money to send the 8-11 year-olds from Holland Patent to Orlando, Florida on December 8 where they will take the stage at the 2021 Pop Warner Super Bowl Cheer And Dance Competition.

These girls practiced and worked very hard all season to get to this point. We are gracefully asking for our Community's help in supporting our journey in bringing a national championship to New York, the Mohawk Valley, Oneida county, and the Holland Patent area, as we represent all including our league Tri-valley.

A GoFundMe has been set up to raise enough to cover travel expenses. All donations will go strictly to the 9 traveling girls and three coaches.

Every little bit helps. If you'd like to contribute to send the girls to Orlando, Florida to compete in the Nationals, go to GoFundMe.com

