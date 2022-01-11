5 Year Old With Cancer From Oxford, NY Gets Longed-For Gift From Make-A-Wish

It seems like every child dreams of having a puppy of their very own but for one little 5-year-old girl from Oxford, NY, this was an exceptional longing. Let me introduce you to Teagan Christophersen. She's from Oxford, NY and suffering from having what's called a neuroblastoma, which according to childrenscancerresearch.org, "is one of the most common solid tumors of early childhood usually found in babies or young children. The disease originates in the adrenal medulla or other sites of sympathetic nervous tissue".

According to the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Central New York, on January 7, Teagan got a surprise she will never forget, and one that she has been longing for, for quite some time - an adorable Siberian Husky puppy named "Bandit", along with a $25,000 donation from Bristol-Myers Squibb Syracuse to assist Teagan and her family. You can easily imagine just how happy that made Teagan and her family, to have her wish of having a puppy (and then some!) granted.

Teagan was surprised with her new puppy (Credit: Make-A-Wish Central New York, Facebook)

"Bandit" (Credit: Make-A-Wish Central New York, Facebook)

(Credit: Make-A-Wish Central New York, Facebook)

Make-A-Wish Central New York has been around since 1985 according to wish.org/cny and has been able to grant the wishes of almost 2,000 children in Central New York in the 15 counties this chapter serves, including Chenango and Otsego Counties.

You can refer a child you know with a life-threatening illness to Make-A-Wish, learn more about this wonderful non-profit organization and make a donation to support their mission at wish.org/cny or by calling 315-475-WISH.

